Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Govinda makes a political comeback. Tracing his journey

Lok Sabha polls: Govinda makes a political comeback. Tracing his journey

Lok Sabha elections: Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, marking his re-entry into politics after a 14 year hiatus. Here is his journey

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and actor Govinda address a press conference after the latter joined Shiv Sena in Mumbai, March 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Less than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda returned to politics by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Thursday.

This marks Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades, when the actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A timeline of his actor-politician journey:

1) Govinda, who has appeared in over 160 Hindi films, made his Bollywood debut with Shibhu Mitra's 1986 film Ilzaam. The actor featured alongside Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha in that movie, and thereafter embarked upon a decades-long journey in the industry.


 
2) The 60-year-old star was born to actor-singer parents Arun Ahuja and Nirmala Ahuja. Arun Ahuja was active in Hindi cinema in the 1940s and early 1950s. In 1941, he married Nirmala, who herself was a Hindustani classical vocalist of the Patiala Gharana.

3) Govinda is known for his lead roles in several commercial hits, including Raja Babu and Coolie No. 1, among others, resulting in his astronomical rise to fame and turning him into a household name in India.

4) The superstar turned to the field of politics in 2004, when he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket. He defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the seat, considered the party's then "emerging bastion."

5) In 2008, Govinda made a surprise announcement, saying he wanted to quit politics "like Amitabh Bachchan." Bachchan, who took a break from acting to join politics in 1984, had quit as a Congress Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad constituency three years later. On his exit, Bachchan said he realised that politics was not meant for him.

6) Govinda, on his re-entry, remarked that he never felt he would again come back to the same field. "I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he said. "Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM," the veteran actor said.

CM Shinde welcomed the actor into his party. "Govinda stands for progress. He is impressed with Modi's development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry," he said.

However, putting an end to the speculations that Govinda might contest the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said the actor has declared otherwise.

Other than Govinda, Kangana Ranaut and Ramayan actor Arun Govil are other popular celebrities who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party or its National Democratic Alliance partners as the bloc eyes a third term in the upcoming elections.

Also Read

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Highlights: Govinda joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of LS

Milind Deora quits Congress, joins Maharashtra CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Eknath Shinde's was real Shiv Sena when new faction emerged: Maha Speaker

Using app, citizens send 79,000 complaints of poll code violations: ECI

Lok Sabha polls: Shah to visit Tripura for 2 days from Apr 7 to campaign

BJP's Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for privacy violation

LS polls: Over 79K violations reported so far through C-Vigil app, says EC

LS polls: RJD to contest on 26, Cong, Left to field on 14 seats in Bihar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GovindaShiv SenaLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBS Web ReportsElections in IndiaMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story