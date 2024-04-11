LS polls live: If PM Modi wins again he will bury social justice, says Stalin

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the right person to become "chancellor of the university of corruption," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing his party DMK of being corrupt. On PM Modi's charge about dynastic politics and corruption in the state, Stalin said, "If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the right person to become its chancellor." "One may ask why. The answer is from electoral bonds, to PM Cares Fund and the BJP 'washing machine' of saffronising tainted leaders, the BJP is corrupt," the Tamil Nadu CM stated, while addressing an election rally here on Wednesday.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has argued that party founder Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent ready" to go with the Maharashtra government last year when his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar triggered a split in the NCP when he and eight ministers joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government in Maharashtra on July 2 last year. Patel told news agency ANI, "On July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath under the Maharashtra government. On July 15 and 16, we met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. We took his blessings and requested him to join us. We said we wanted to work under your leadership."
Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent ready" to go with the Maharashtra govt last year: NCP leader Praful Patel
EC issues show-cause notice to oppn VPP in Meghalaya for MCC violation
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has circulated a show-cause notice to the Voice of the People's Party in Meghalaya over an alleged violation of the model code of conduct by its supporters who were accused of disrupting Lok Sabha poll campaigns of the ruling NPP by raising slogans during public meetings in several locations. The Returning Officer of Shillong parliamentary constituency SC Sadhu also issued another notice to VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit after the election agent of NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh alleged that the opposition party was "spreading fake news" using social media.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Money distributed during Congress candidate Manickam's campaign in Madurai
Cash was distributed during an election campaign for the Congress's Virudhnagar candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, Manickam Tagore, news agency ANI reported citing an official. In a video that was circulated on social media platforms on Wednesday, cash was purportedly seen being distributed to the attendees during an event for Manickam Tagore's campaign in Virudhunagar. Superintendent of Police BK Arvind confirmed the veracity of the video clip from Madurai.
If PM Modi wins again he will bury social justice, says TN CM Stalin
