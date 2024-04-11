LS polls live: If PM Modi wins again he will bury social justice, says Stalin

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the right person to become "chancellor of the university of corruption," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing his party DMK of being corrupt. On PM Modi's charge about dynastic politics and corruption in the state, Stalin said, "If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the right person to become its chancellor." "One may ask why. The answer is from electoral bonds, to PM Cares Fund and the BJP 'washing machine' of saffronising tainted leaders, the BJP is corrupt," the Tamil Nadu CM stated, while addressing an election rally here on Wednesday.



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has argued that party founder Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent ready" to go with the Maharashtra government last year when his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar triggered a split in the NCP when he and eight ministers joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government in Maharashtra on July 2 last year. Patel told news agency ANI, "On July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath under the Maharashtra government. On July 15 and 16, we met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. We took his blessings and requested him to join us. We said we wanted to work under your leadership."