Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra and Telangana today

Targeting the BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has claimed that the party's Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam was "threatened and tortured" following which he withdraw his nomination. Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, which was the last day for the process. "Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari claimed at a rally on Monday.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari added. Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007. On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Madha, Osmanabad and Latur of Maharashtra on Tuesday before travelling to Telangana, where he will address rallies in Zaheerabad and Alladurg, both of which are in Sangareddy district.