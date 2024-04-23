LS polls LIVE: Everyone saw in last ten years what a stable, honest govt can do, says PM Modi

Prime Minister is addressing a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan today. PM Modi is then scheduled to travel to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raigarh, from where he will go to Baradwar village in the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency to address a rally. In the evening, he is set to address a public gathering in Shyamtarai village in Dhamtari district. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Karnataka today to take part in public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow at Swami Vivekananda Circle in the same constituency.
BJP leader from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today sought to blame the media over the delay in announcement of his name as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. Singh told reporters: "The worry of the ticket is that of mine. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people."
Thesaffron partyis yet to declare its candidate from Kaiserganj where polling will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.
The Congress released a list of seven candidates for two states on Monday for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. As per the new list, the Congress has fielded Madan Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram, in Bihar.
Noida has transformed to 'centre of business' under leadership of PM Modi, UP CM, says Defence Minister
Noida has transformed from 'centre of corruption' to 'centre of business' under leadership of PM Modi, CM Yogi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.
11:37 AM
If Cong was in power, enemies would still be cutting off heads of our soldiers from across the border: PM Modi
"In 2014, when you gave Modi the opportunity to serve in Delhi, the country took decisions that no one had imagined. But if the Congress had been in power, stones would still be pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir. If the Congress was in power, the enemies would still be cutting off the heads of our soldiers from across the border & the Congress government would not have done anything. One Rank One Pension would not have been implemented for our soldiers, bomb blasts would have been taking place in the country if Congress was in power. Congress had committed the sin of protecting the Rajasthan serial blast accused...If Congress was in power, it would have found new ways of corruption for itself...Rajasthan was number 1 in crime against women during Congress rule. Congress shamelessly said that this is Rajasthan's identity in Vidhan Sabha. 'Arey doob maro', " Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
11:32 AM
Everyone saw in last ten years what a stable, honest govt can do, says PM Modi in Tonk rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Tonk that people saw in the last ten years what a stable, honest government can do.
11:16 AM
PM Modi extends Hanuman Jayanti greetings at Tonk-Sawai Madhopur rally
"I have received all your love, blessings and enthusiasm. Today is the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and I extend my wishes to everyone for the same," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
11:05 AM
PM Modi addresses public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
10:57 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Only INDIA bloc govt can deliver vastly more inclusive economic growth, says Congress
Hitting out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'redistribution of wealth' remark, the Congress today he will never tell people that more than 40 per cent of the wealth created in the country from 2012 to 2021 has gone to just one per cent of the population, and stated that only an INDIA bloc government can deliver a vastly more inclusive economic growth.
10:18 AM
Chevella LS BJP candidateVishweshwar Reddy declares family assets worth Rs 4,568 cr
BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency K Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as one of the wealthiest contestants in Telangana after he declared his family assets worth Rs 4568 crore, according to an affidavit he filed with poll officials. Reddy holds 1.77 million shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd worth Rs 973.22 crore at Rs 6,170 apiece while his wife Sangita Reddy has 2.43 million shares worth Rs 1,500.85 crore.
10:04 AM
People of Kerala will defeat him: BJP chief Nadda takes jab at Congress leader Tharoor
BJP president JP Nadda today slammed Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat candidate Shashi Tharoor for his "disdain, elitism and arrogance", claiming that people of Kerala will defeat him. Nadda tagged media reports showing the diplomat-turned-politician having a dig at the BJP, saying the only account the party can open in the state is bank accounts.
9:52 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Election Commission declines comment on PM Modi’s Rajasthan poll speech
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan. “We decline comment,” a poll panel spokesperson replied on queries related to PM Modi’s speech on Sunday in Banswara.
9:50 AM
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan blames media for delay in BJP naming candidate from LS seat
BJP leader from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday blamed the media over the delay in announcement of his name as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. Singh told reporters: "The worry of the ticket is that of mine. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people." The saffron party is yet to declare its candidate from Kaiserganj where polling will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.
9:08 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend polls-related events in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Tuersday. PM Modi will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan on today. PM Modi is then scheduled to travel to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raigarh, from where he will go to Baradwar village in the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency to address a rally.