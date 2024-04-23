Lok Sabha elections LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh today



BJP leader from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today sought to blame the media over the delay in announcement of his name as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. Singh told reporters: "The worry of the ticket is that of mine. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people."

Thesaffron partyis yet to declare its candidate from Kaiserganj where polling will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend polls-related events in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today. PM Modi will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan on Tuesday. PM is then scheduled to travel to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raigarh, from where he will go to Baradwar village in the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency to address a rally. In the evening, he is set to address a public gathering in Shyamtarai village in Dhamtari district. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Karnataka today to take part in public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow at Swami Vivekananda Circle in the same constituency.