LS polls LIVE: Cong seeks donation on claims of frozen bank accounts in MP

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday launched a "one note, one vote" campaign seeking donations to fight the Lok Sabha polls claiming the party has run out of money since its bank accounts have been frozen by the central government.
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated the move to freeze the bank accounts after the model code of conduct kicked in was aimed at financially weakening the party in the run-up to elections. The "one note, one vote" campaign was launched at the busy Roshanpura crossing. Congress candidates from Bhopal and Jabalpur, Arun Shrivastava and Dinesh Yadav, campaigned with boxes in their hands and sought one rupee from a voter, besides seeking votes for the party.
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at the BJP-led central government over the unemployment rate. Slamming Union Minister Anurag Thakur for deriding the ILO's Employment Report as a symptom of India's "slave mentality," the Congress leader said, "Instead, he made the absurd claim of having added 52 million new formal jobs between FY20 and FY23 based on the EPFO, ESI, and National Pension Scheme databases." News agency ANI reported that Ramesh stated that, as many economists have since show, the total job creation between FY20-23 was at best 2.27 crore. These 2.27 crore jobs over three years are a far cry from Modi Sarkar's original promise of creating 2 crore jobs a year.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP will win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and the margin of victory will be much more than the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards all-inclusive development.
