Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Odisha; Rahul to campaign in Punjab

On the penultimate day of the campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Odisha. PM Modi will address an election rally in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal today morning. He will then travel to Odisha, where he is scheduled to address three public meetings in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Kendrapara, the BJP said. Arguing that India's unemployment rate is the lowest among big countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Tuesday that inflation was higher whenever the Congress governed at the Centre. Singh made the remarks at election rallies in Punjab's Ferozepur and Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituencies. Slamming the Congress, Singh said the inflation rate was 2 per cent from 1947 to 1950, and it "increased to 13.8 per cent during Nehru's time. From 1964 to 1966, it was over 10 per cent." "From 1947 to 2022, if you go by the record on inflation, whenever the Congress governed, it increased manifold," Singh argued, adding that when the party was voted out of power, inflation came down. He asserted that the opposition is spreading falsehoods on unemployment and inflation. "They say inflation has increased during BJP rule. Our prime minister has, to a large extent, controlled inflation," the senior BJP leader said.
First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST