Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Bihar's Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday evening.

The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

Massive arrangements were made for the roadshow earlier, including barricades and tight security in place.

The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

On April 19, in the first phase, the polling was held in four constituencies--Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui and Nawada with 49.26 per cent voter turnout.

In the second phase, the polling was held in five constituencies--Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia with 59.45 per cent voter turnout on April 26.

In the third phase of elections on May 7, Bihar's Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria went to polls and the state recorded 58.18 per cent voter turnout.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account.