Lok Sabha polls 2024: Choose strong, decisive govt, says Amit Shah

Shah also said this vote was not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India

Sanand: Union Home Minister and BJP Gandhinagar candidate Amit Shah during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Sanand, Gujarat, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
As voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls began Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises.

It is an important day, he added.

"My appeal is to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism, and appeasement while fulfilling its promises," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The minister also appealed to people to elect a government that has not only accelerated development but also ensured infallible security along the borders, provided health, housing, electricity and gas facilities to every poor person, and preserved, promoted and nurtured India's culture and cultural symbols.

"I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India," he said.

In another post, Shah appealed to all first-time voters to turn up in large numbers and actively participate in the polling process.

"Let the power of your vote elect a government that will provide you with world-class education and opportunities to shape a better future. Also, inspire your friends, family members, and relatives to actively participate in voting," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicked off on Friday with voting being held for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world's largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office.

Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.

India has nearly 97 crore registered voters for elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

In this phase, there are 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

The counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June 1 will be taken up on June 4.

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

