Lok Sabha polls 2024: Confident of victory in Kalyan, says Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday expressed confidence about his son, sitting MP Shrikant Shinde's victory from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

He visited Kalyan when his son filed his nomination seeking a third term as MP, and now he was visiting the area for the second time as he did not worry about the result, the CM told reporters. He was sure that Shrikant will win with a record margin, the CM added.

Later, the chief minister participated in a roadshow.