Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Palghar's priority: Basic infrastructure over ports, bullet trains

Palghar's priority: Basic infrastructure over ports, bullet trains

The electoral contest is between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Bharti Bharat Kamdi and BJP's Hemant Savara

election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting
Representational Image
Khushboo Tiwari Palghar/Dahanu/Vasai
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:59 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The terrain of drought-prone Palghar, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is contrasting, and so are the demands. While the tribal areas seek basic facilities, the burgeoning urban area, flush with new housing projects boasting proximity to the dream city, wants better frequency of the local train. The Palghar district sits at a juncture of major infrastructure development — from the port to the aspirational bullet train (high-speed rail corridor connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad). The government plans to build Vadhavan Port — a major deepsea container port with over Rs 76,000 crore investment.

The greenfield port will be jointly developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the Maharashtra Maritime Board. It has received clearance from the environment ministry, and an appeal in the Bombay High Court upheld the permission to build it. The port remains a contentious factor when it comes to who the residents will vote for.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The villagers say that over 48 villages will be impacted. Though they have been assured that they will not be displaced, they argue that with over 150,000 trucks plying, the area will not remain suitable for residence and would need wider roads leading to the clearance of fauna and houses around. They point to the environmental damage the port would cause.
 
“If we cut a single mangrove, a case is filed against us, while the government will remove the whole mangrove ecosystem. Is that not a violation?” questions a resident, while another says the government has not heeded their problems.
 
The electoral contest is between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Bharti Bharat Kamdi and BJP’s Hemant Savara. 


 
The Palghar constituency has eight talukas and comprises six legislative Assembly segments, namely Palghar, Dahanu, Vasai, Boisar, Nalasopara, and Vikramgad. According to the 2011 census, the population was nearly 3 million, with over 54 per cent living in rural areas.
 
While the rural population is dependent on the produce of paddy, chikoo, and certain millets, the urban counterpart has grown in industrial presence with the help of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.
 
In Patel Pada, a village that falls on the route of the bullet train, residents say they have not benefited from schemes like Har Ghar Nal Yojana and are still dependent on community borewells and drying ponds. However, many are happy. They say that they have been compensated well for their land, which has been acquired — almost five times the price.

Though only over 130 kilometres away from Mumbai, the road to Dahanu is no easy one. 
 
It takes over three to four hours for the journey on a highway far from the glory of the ones appearing on the posters for the incumbent government’s achievements.
 
“Bullet trains are no longer the issue for the election. At the ground level, the only issues are not having proper land records and bad blood within the families over the same land. More than land acquisition, the question is about development priorities. When there are no good roads and no buses plying to villages, your spending on development is skewed,” says Brian Lobo, a resident of Palghar.

Also Read

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Adani Ports Q4 results: Net Profit jumps 76% to Rs 2,040 cr, revenue up 19%

May not need foreign tech partner for future bullet train project: Vaishnaw

India develops indigenous bullet train, targets over 250 km/h speeds

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Lok Sabha polls: Policy flip-flops tear up Nashik, Dindori farmers

LS polls: We are, will be part of INDIA at national level, says Mamata

Bengal could not be proactive to attract industry: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

20,000 Congress volunteers to spread Rahul's message in LS polls: Report

Battleground 2024: INDIA bloc to disintegrate after June 4, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PalgharPorts bullet trainsLok Sabha electionsMaharashtra

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story