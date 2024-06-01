Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 7: Over 26.3% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Voting is underway for the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The phase will see voting in 57 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, in seven states and one Union Territory.

The key candidates in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls include Union minister Anurag Thakur, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Polling is taking place in all 13 seats of Punjab, four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and Chandigarh.

Over 100 million citizens, including nearly 50 million men, 40.8 million women, and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: Voter turnout in Jharkhand

A voter turnout of 29.55 per cent was recorded till 11 am in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand, where voting is underway in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rajmahal seat registered the highest vote turnout at 30.04 per cent, followed by Godda (29.39 per cent), and Godda (29.24 per cent).

As many as 52 candidates, including eight women, are contesting in the seventh phase.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: Voter turnout in Odisha

Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 22.64 per cent till 11 am on Saturday. The voting is currently underway in six Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Mayurbhanj (ST), Balasore (Gen), Bhadrak (SC), Jajpur (SC), Kendrapara (Gen), and Jagatsinghpur (SC).

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: Voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh

Voter turnout of 31.92 per cent was recorded till 11 am in four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.



(With agency inputs)