Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what the results look like at 10 am on June 4

After seven-phase voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , the electoral arena is filled with anticipation. A total of 8,360 candidates are awaiting the outcome of their efforts to secure victory in the parliamentary constituencies they contested.

The counting of votes has started amid tight security.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 10 am trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark of 289. At 9 am, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading ahead with 260 seats. The INDIA bloc was trailing behind at 168 seats.

In Assam, the ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), are leading in nine, the opposition Congress in four and an Independent in one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, as per 10 am trends.

In Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in five Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress was ahead in two and AJSU Party in one, as per 10 am trends. Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing behind Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by 3,300 votes.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This is what the results look like at 9 am As per 10 am trends, the BJP is leading in nine of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, while the ruling Congress is ahead in four seats.

In Karnataka, the BJP is ahead in 17 seats, the Congress in eight and JD(S) in three, as per 10 am trends in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

In Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress surged ahead of its rivals as it was leading in nine seats, whereas the BJP was leading in two and the Congress in one seat, as per the 10 am trends.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats took place between April 19 and June 1, with each seat electing one representative to the Lower House of Parliament. A party or coalition requires a majority of 272 seats to form the government.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: These are the key battles to watch on result day This year's Lok Sabha elections were the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52. Election trends typically become apparent within an hour of counting, with clear results expected by the afternoon of the counting day. Poll officials have stated that the counting of electronic voting machine (EVM) votes will commence 30 minutes after the postal ballot count.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set ambitious targets this time, aiming for 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the BJP's primary campaigner, participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows.

The Congress, weakened by electoral losses and defections, is part of the Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), challenging the BJP. The INDIA bloc's campaign included joint rallies by various Opposition leaders.