Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: BJD govt will expire on June 4, says PM Modi in Odisha

Lok Sabha polls: BJD govt will expire on June 4, says PM Modi in Odisha

Addressing his first election rally in the state, Modi urged people to give a chance to the BJP to make Odisha the number one state in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Berhampur (Odisha)
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced.

Addressing his first election rally in the state, Modi urged people to give a chance to the BJP to make Odisha the number one state in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In an apparent dig at BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the prime minister said, "Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture."

"The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," Modi said at the Berhampur rally.

He also claimed that Odisha has not benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Yojana as the "BJD government did not implement" it in the state.

The Centre gave Rs 10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to Odisha but the BJD dispensation could not spend the money properly.

"You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country," Modi said at the rally.

Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, and sea coasts, but people are still poor, he claimed.

"We released a visionary manifesto for Odisha promising jobs for youths and women and health facilities for senior citizens. BJP fulfils what it says: Modi added.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously.

"I have come here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM on June 10. On the very day, we will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which the Naveen Patnaik government has been resisting. This son of Lord Jagannath will take care of all senior citizens under this scheme," Modi said.

Referring to Patnaik's alleged weak command over Odia language, Modi said: "A person, who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace...".

He appealed to the people to allow BJP to serve the state for once and it is Modi's guarantee that Odisha will be turned into the number one state in the next five years.

The prime minister said Odisha lags behind in every development parameter despite having huge resources like water, fertile land, rich mineral wealth, and a vast coastline.

"Who is responsible for Odisha's backwardness? Why are the people of resources-rich Odisha still poor? The answer is rampant loot by Congress, which ruled the state for 50 years, and then the BJD for next 25 years. The BJD is sinking, while Congress is a spent force and the BJP is the only ray of hope for the people," he said.

The prime minister also said that the BJP has given the country's highest post to the daughter of Odisha. "It is my good fortune that President Droupadi Murmu Ji tells me every minute for the development of Odisha. I feel that I will be able to do a lot for the state under her guidance," he said.

Responding to Modi's claim, senior BJD leader and Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian said: "Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9.

Also Read

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP fields Vaishnaw from Odisha; BJD extends support

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

Polls highlights: BJP names Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj

Go back to middle school or consult eye doctor: Chidambaram slams BJP

BJP reduced Odisha's central funding, PM 'neglecting' people of state: Cong

LS polls 2024: SC grants bail to Umar Ansari in violation of MCC case

BJP to encourage voter participation in Indore amid Cong's appeal for Nota

LS polls: BJP, Congress again set for battle in 14 seats in Karnataka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBJPBJDOdisha govt

First Published: May 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story