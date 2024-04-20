Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says HM Amit Shah

Lok Sabha polls: BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says HM Amit Shah

Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, the Union minister claimed

Amit Shah waves at supporters during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kumarghat, Tripura, Monday, April 15, 2024. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is also present. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara, Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was stuck in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore seat.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, the Union minister claimed.

"The first phase of elections was yesterday (Friday). All 12 seats of Rajasthan that voted in the first phase are going to Narendra Modi. Rajasthan is going to make a hat-trick of giving all 25 seats to Narendra Modi for a third time," Shah said.

He also hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they go on vacations abroad every three months.

"Priyanka Gandhiji returned from Thailand after a vacation in the middle of the elections," he added.

Also Read

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

People will bless BJP with 370 seats as it abrogated Article 370: HM Shah

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

PM dashed hopes in 2014, betrayed trust since 2019, to exit in 2024: Cong

CJI Chandrachud urges voters to not miss voting in 2024 general elections

LS polls: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra rubbishes 'dynasty politics' charge

Will PM deliver on his 'promise' to put Ashok Chavan in jail asks Congress

LS polls: 5K electors to cast votes for first time at former Maoist hotbed

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu voter turnout at 69.46%, says EC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahPriyanka GandhiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaHome MinistryRajasthan government

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story