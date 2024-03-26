Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Cong's Nakul Nath files nomination from Chhindwara in MP

Lok Sabha polls: Cong's Nakul Nath files nomination from Chhindwara in MP

His supporters also took out a rally, which was attended by state Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar

Congress (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhindwara
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Nakul Nath, the lone Congress winner in the last general elections in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from his traditional Chhindwara constituency, which his father and former chief minister Kamal Nath represented for nine terms.

Accompanied by his wife and parents, including former MP Alka Nath, Nakul submitted his papers to the returning officer in Chhindwara. Before that, the senior and junior Nath worshipped at the Lord Hanuman temple in the town.

His supporters also took out a rally, which was attended by state Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the BJP in 2019 had won 28, barring Chhindwara. The saffron party has fielded its district unit president Vivek Bunty Sahu against Nakul Nath.

Though the Chhindwara seat has been the bastion of the Congress, with the grand old party losing elections here just once, BJP is channelling all its energies to wrest this seat this time.

In 2019, Nakul Nath won his maiden election from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat by over 37,000 votes against BJP's Nathan Shah. The senior Nath had won from this constituency in 2014 by 1.16 lakh votes against the BJP's Chandrabhan Singh.

Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

