Lok Sabha polls: BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Nagaur files nomination

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26

The last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase is March 27 | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
BJP candidate from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat Jyoti Mirdha on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the elections.

Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar was present at the time of nomination filing in the collectorate here.

Mirdha, a former Congress MP from Nagaur who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, is pitted against RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal who is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Nagaur is among 12 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase is March 27.

Scrutiny will be held on March 28 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 30.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur on April 19.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

