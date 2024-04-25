Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: 89 seats go to polls on April 26; all details here

The second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 26. This phase will see voting in 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT).
All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will go to polls on Friday, concluding voting in the state.
This will also be the second and final phase of voting for Manipur, Rajasthan, and Tripura.
A total of 16 seats from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, which are scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases, will be up for voting in the second phase.
Here is everything you need to know about Phase 2 of the 2024 general elections.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28
Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: March 28 (Thursday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 8 (Monday)
Date of polls: April 26 (Friday)
Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. Phase one concluded on April 19, and Phase 2 is set to begin on April 26. Phase 3 to 7 will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.
The UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which has five seats, will hold polls for each seat gradually in the first five phases, while Ladakh's lone seat will hold polls in the fifth phase on May 20.
Which states and UTs will vote in Phase 2
1) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies
2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats
3) Chhattisgarh: Three out of 11 constituencies
4) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats
5) Kerala: 20 out of 20 seats
6) Madhya Pradesh: Seven out of 29 seats
7) Maharashtra: Eight out of 48 seats
8) Manipur: One out of two constituencies (Outer Manipur seat will go to polls twice, with some areas in the first and some in the second.)
9) Rajasthan: 13 out of 25 seats
10) Tripura: One out of two seats
11) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats
12) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats
13) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats
Key candidates in Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections voting
In Wayanad, Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is standing as a candidate, while his opponents include Annie Raja from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerela President K Surendran. Meanwhile, incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces competition from Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Thiruvananthapuram seat.
In Uttar Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is aiming for her third win from Mathura as a BJP candidate, while in Meerut, the BJP has nominated Ramayan actor Arun Govil as its candidate.
In Bihar's Purnia constituency, former Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan (also known as Pappu Yadav), who recently merged his party with Congress, aims to represent the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Ignoring Congress' advice Yadav is contesting the elections as independent candidate.
In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to contest, hoping to succeed former three-time chief minister and current Assembly Speaker Raman Singh. Baghel's previous attempts at parliamentary elections were from Durg in 2004 and Raipur in 2009, both resulting in defeats.
Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)
Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (Congress)
Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (Congress)
Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)
Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)
Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)
Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)
Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (Congress)
Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)
Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Independent)
Mathura - Uttar Pradesh: Hema Malini (BJP)
Meerut - Uttar Pradesh: Arun Govil (BJP)
Tumkur - Karnataka: V. Somanna (BJP)
Mandya - Karnataka: H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)
Bangalore - Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)
Bangalore South - Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya (BJP)
Rajnandgaon - Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel (Congress)
Amravati - Maharashtra: Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP)
Parties currently holding the Lok Sabha seat: State-wise list
1) Assam:
Darrang-Udalguri (gen): The constituency was earlier known as Mangaldoi (held by BJP) but was renamed following the delimitation exercise last year.
Diphu (ST): BJP
Karimganj (gen): BJP
Silchar (SC): BJP
Nagaon (gen): Congress
2) Bihar:
Kishanganj (gen): Congress
Katihar (gen): JD(U)
Purnia (gen): JD(U)
Bhagalpur (gen): JD(U)
Banka (gen): JD(U)
3) Chhattisgarh:
Rajnandgaon (gen): BJP
Mahasamund (gen): BJP
Kanker (ST): BJP
4) Karnataka:
Udupi Chikmagalur (gen): BJP
Hassan (gen): JD(S)
Dakshina Kannada (gen): BJP
Chitradurga (SC): BJP
Tumkur (gen): BJP
Mandya (gen): Independent
Mysore (gen): BJP
Chamrajanagar (SC): BJP
Bangalore Rural (gen): Congress
Bangalore North (gen): BJP
Bangalore Central (gen): BJP
Bangalore South (gen): BJP
Chikkaballapur (gen): BJP
Kolar (SC): BJP
5) Kerala:
Malappuram (gen): Indian Union Muslim League
Ponnani (gen): Indian Union Muslim League
Kottayam (gen): Kerela Congress
Kollam (gen): Revolutionary Socialist Party
All other 16 seats were won by the Congress party, including senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.
6) Madhya Pradesh:
Tikamgarh (SC): BJP
Damoh (gen): BJP
Khajuraho (gen): BJP
Satna (gen): BJP
Rewa (gen): BJP
Hoshangabad (gen): BJP
Betul (ST): BJP
7) Maharashtra:
Buldhana (gen): Shiv Sena
Akola (gen): BJP
Amravati (SC): Independent
Wardha (gen): BJP
Yavatmal - Washim (gen): Shiv Sena
Hingoli (gen): Shiv Sena
Nanded (gen): BJP
Parbhani (gen): Shiv Sena
8) Manipur:
Outer Manipur (ST): Naga People's Front
9) Rajasthan:
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (gen): BJP
Ajmer (gen): BJP
Pali (gen): BJP
Jodhpur (gen): BJP
Barmer (gen): BJP
Jalore (gen): BJP
Udaipur (ST): BJP
Banswara (ST): BJP
Chittorgarh (gen): BJP
Rajsamand (gen): BJP
Bhilwara (gen): BJP
Kota (gen): BJP
Jhalawar-Baran (gen): BJP
10) Tripura:
Tripura East (ST): BJP
11) Uttar Pradesh:
Amroha (gen): BSP
Meerut (gen): BJP
Baghpat (gen): BJP
Ghaziabad (gen): BJP
Bulandshahr (SC): BJP
Gautam Buddha Nagar (gen): BJP
Aligarh (gen): BJP
Mathura (gen): BJP
12) West Bengal:
Darjeeling (gen): BJP
Raiganj (gen): BJP
Balurghat (gen): BJP
13) Jammu and Kashmir:
Jammu (gen): BJP
Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list
1) Assam: 81.6 per cent
2) Bihar: 57.33 per cent
3) Chhattisgarh: 71.64 per cent
4) Karnataka: 68.81 per cent
5) Kerala: 77.84 per cent
6) Madhya Pradesh: 71.2 per cent
7) Maharashtra: 61.02 per cent
8) Manipur: 82.69 per cent
9) Rajasthan: 66.34 per cent
10) Tripura: 82.4 per cent
11) Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent
12) West Bengal: 81.76 per cent
13) Jammu and Kashmir: N/A
Total voter turnout (all states) in Lok Sabha elections 2019: 67.4 per cent