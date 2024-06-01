Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: EVM in pond, violence mars final phase in Bengal

Several incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal as polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections started on Saturday (June 1).

In Bhangar, within the Jadavpur constituency, a clash erupted between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Upon the police’s arrival, protests intensified with both parties accusing each other. The police were compelled to baton charge to dispersing crowds. Some crude bombs were also recovered from the area.

At booth numbers 40 and 41 in Kultali, South 24 Parganas district, a mob reportedly threw EVM and VVPAT machines into a nearby pond. However, the Election Commission clarified that no EVM or VVPAT machines were taken from polling booths; the ones thrown into the water were ‘reserved EVMs’.

The altercation reportedly ensued after certain polling agents were denied access to the polling booth. Subsequently, a mob forcibly entered the polling station, seized the EVM and VVPAT, and hurled them into the nearby pond in protest.

Chief Electoral Officer reports loot

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Office posted on social media platform X, “Today morning at 6.40 am, Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC have been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU, 2 VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond.”

The post continued, “FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer.”

News from Cossipore & Sandeshkhali

In the Kolkata Uttar constituency at Cossipore, BJP candidate Tapas Roy encountered protests from TMC workers upon visiting some polling booths. He was also met with “go back” slogans.

Meanwhile, in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali, the BJP alleged that TMC workers and policemen threatened its polling agents last night after visiting their homes.

Final phase voting begins

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday under tight security. Voting is being conducted for nine seats, including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar, until 6 pm.

According to officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 967 companies of central forces and over 33,000 state policemen for this phase. In Kolkata alone, 246 companies of central forces and 11,000 state policemen have been stationed. Additionally, 384 companies of central forces will be deployed in South 24 Parganas district, and 116 companies will be assigned to Basirhat. The ECI has also decided to deploy 1,958 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for this phase.