Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among star campaigners of BJP in Bihar

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among star campaigners of BJP in Bihar

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai

All the remaining 14 candidates are sitting MPs, who will seek re-election from their respective seats | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, besides Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the state leaders who found a place on the list are Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushil Kumar Modi.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It dropped three incumbent MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

Choubey, who was elected from Buxar for the second consecutive term in 2019, has been replaced by Mithilesh Tiwari, a former MLA.

All the remaining 14 candidates are sitting MPs, who will seek re-election from their respective seats.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah in BJP's star campaigners' list

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

Bihar news highlights: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote, Opposition walks out

Congress has concrete plan to tackle unemployment, says Chidambaram

VBA chief Ambedkar meets Maratha activist Jarange; discusses LS polls

Lok Sabha polls: Law minister of conflict-torn Manipur gets BJP ticket

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 16 nominees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahLok Sabha electionsBiharBJP

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story