Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday released a list of 17 candidates the party will field in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The party, which is led by former chief minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has fielded former union minister Arvind Sawant in Mumbai South constituency and sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anil Desai will fight the elections in Mumbai South-Central. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former union minister Anant Geete in Raigad, Narendra Khedekar in Buldhana and Chandrahar Patil in Sangli, according to Raut's post on X (formerly Twitter). (Is he candidate or not?)

List of Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidates:

Buldhana: Narendra Khedekar



Yavatmal-Vashim: Sanjay Deshmukh



Maval: Sanjog Vaghere-Patil



Sangli: Chandrahar Patil



Hingoli: Nagesh Patil Ashtikar



Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire



Dharashiv: Omraje Nimbalkar



Shirdi: Bhausaheb Vaghchaure



Nashik: Rajabhau Waze



Raigad: Anant Geete



Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri: Vinayak Raut



Thane: Rajan Vichare



Mumbai North-East: Sanjay Dina Patil



Mumbai-South: Arvind Sawant



Mumbai South-Central: Anil Desai



Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar



Parbhani: Sanjay Jadhav

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that Amol Kiritkar, Chandrahar Patil, and Anant Gete would be the Shiv Sena candidates in Mumbai North-West, Sangli, and Raigad Lok Sabha seats, respectively. The Nationalist Congress Party, a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, has yet to declare its candidates.

The Congress has announced its candidates for seats where there is no tussle with MVA partners. MVA constituents, who are also part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, are finalising their seat-sharing arrangement.

The Shiv Sena, which is led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and governs the state as part of an alliance, is expected to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, according to party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases, beginning on April 19. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. With the deadline for filing nominations being March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, parties that have not yet named nominees for these constituencies are expected to do so by Tuesday.