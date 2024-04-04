Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Noida Police invokes Sec 144 till Apr 26 ahead of LS polls, festivals

Noida Police invokes Sec 144 till Apr 26 ahead of LS polls, festivals

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including those political or religious, are prohibited

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments and bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, and firearms in public places | File image | (Photo: BJP Jharkhand)
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Restrictions under CrPC section 144 would remain imposed across Noida and Greater Noida till April 26, the day of the Lok Sabha election here, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Police said the restrictions have been imposed in view of upcoming festivals like Chaitra Nav Ratri, Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramnavmi while some protests are also planned and the Lok Sabha election is scheduled during this period.

"In view of all of this, the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out. In order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavourable environment," the police said in its order, issued Wednesday.

"Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte," Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya stated in the order, issuing restrictions under CrPC section 144 from April 3 to 26.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including those political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments and bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, and firearms in public places.

"Namaz, pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and public routes. In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the police commissioner, or the additional commissioner of police or deputy commissioner of police zone concerned," the order stated.

"No person will neither try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz at disputed sites where the practice is not prevalent. Apart from this, no person will insult each other's religious scriptures. Will not put any kind of religious flags, banners, posters on religious places, walls, nor will he provide assistance to anyone in this work," it added.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsnoidaCurfewfestivals

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

