Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are the 6 candidates up against PM Modi in Varanasi

The culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is on the horizon, with the seventh and final phase scheduled for tomorrow. Among the prominent contenders vying for victory is Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is set to contest from Varanasi for the third consecutive time, following his successful bids in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

In 2014, PM Modi secured a resounding victory over Arvind Kejriwal, clinching a staggering 337,000 vote margin. His triumph in 2019 was even more commanding, as he comfortably surpassed the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party Mahagathbandhan candidate Shalini Yadav by an impressive margin of 480,000 votes. In both instances, PM Modi faced formidable competition, contending with 41 candidates in 2014 and 26 opponents in 2019. This time, however, he faces a field of six contenders.

Let’s delve into the profiles of PM Modi's competitors:

Ajay Rai (Congress)



Ajay Rai, aged 53, is embarking on his third electoral bid with hopes soaring high. The Congress contender is vying for victory in Varanasi, as reported by Moneycontrol, marking his third endeavour to clinch the coveted seat.

His journey into the political arena commenced within the folds of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where Rai, a committed ‘karyakarta’, laid the cornerstone of his career. Subsequently, he ascended to the helm of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Rai’s trajectory saw him secure three consecutive terms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, representing Varanasi's Kolasla constituency under the BJP banner, in 1996, 2002, and 2007. However, a fracture emerged in his alliance with the BJP following his disappointment in being overlooked for a Lok Sabha ticket in 2009.

With assets totaling Rs 6.66 lakh in movable properties and Rs 1.25 crore in immovable assets, Rai’s financial profile emerges as robust, notwithstanding the legal entanglements. According to Deccan Herald, he finds himself entangled in 18 cases, a testament to the complexities of his political journey.

In this electoral foray, Rai finds himself standing under the banner of the INDIA bloc, signaling a strategic shift in his political allegiance.

An Indian Express report highlights Rai’s recent appointment as the Uttar Pradesh chief for the Congress party in August, a pivotal development that underscores his growing prominence within the party ranks. Notably, he succeeded former Rajya Sabha member Brijlal Khabri in this prestigious role, setting the stage for a compelling political narrative in the heartland of Indian politics.

Kolisetty Shiva Kumar (Yuga Thulasi Party)



Kolisetty Shiva Kumar, a prominent figure from Hyderabad and former board member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, finds himself amidst a whirlwind of controversy as he vies for political office under the banner of the Yuga Thulasi Party.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kumar revealed his lifelong dedication to the cause of cow protection, citing ownership of three gaushalas in Hyderabad that currently provide sanctuary to over 1,500 cows.

However, Kumar’s political journey has not been without its challenges. He and his party have found themselves embroiled in a heated dispute with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad, with tensions escalating over various ideological differences.

At the heart of Kumar’s platform lies a passionate plea: the formal designation of the cow as India’s national animal, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

Yet, amidst the fervour of his political ambitions, controversy has arisen. Accusations of electoral malpractice have been levelled against Kumar, casting doubt on the integrity of his candidacy.

According to The Indian Express, two people, Manju Devi and her brother-in-law Mahesh from Varanasi’s Sonerpura, have filed complaints alleging that Kumar fraudulently used copies of their Aadhaar cards to list them as his proposers for the upcoming polls.

Station House Officer VK Shukla, quoted in the same report, affirmed the receipt of two such complaints, each echoing similar charges. Consequently, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Kumar, as authorities investigate the allegations of identity fraud and electoral misconduct.

Ather Jamal Lari (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Renowned for his extensive political acumen, Lari boasts a wealth of experience spanning decades, reported The Economic Times. His political journey has seen affiliations with prominent parties such as the Janata Dal, Apna Dal, and Qaumi Ekta Dal. Notably, he briefly joined hands with the Samajwadi Party before the 2022 elections.

Hailing from Varanasi, Lari’s association with socialist politics traces back to the 1960s, according to The Indian Express. His activism burgeoned during his tenure as a student leader, culminating in a triumphant victory in the 1971 elections at Gorakhpur’s DAV Inter College. Reflecting on tumultuous times, Lari recounted being “forced to go underground” into obscurity during the Emergency.

In 1977, Lari transitioned to the nascent Janata Party, assuming pivotal roles within its ranks. Despite fervently contesting multiple elections in Varanasi, electoral success has thus far eluded him.

Financial disclosures reveal Lari’s assets, including movable holdings valued at Rs 6.52 lakh and immovable properties worth Rs 1.8 crore. Additionally, he is entangled in one legal case.

Gagan Prakash Yadav, (Apna Dal, Kameravadi)

Yadav has stepped into the limelight as a candidate representing the Apna Dal (K). The Apna Dal (K), under the stewardship of MLA Pallavi Patel, forged its own path, breaking away from the Samajwadi Party. Citing grievances over purported inadequacies in representing dalits, backward, and minority communities, the party’s divergence marks a pivotal moment in Uttar Pradesh’s political narrative, reported Moneycontrol.

Adding further intrigue to the unfolding saga, recent reports from Deccan Herald confirm Yadav himself left the Samajwadi Party.

Despite his political aspirations, Yadav faces a slew of legal challenges, with five cases against him. Nonetheless, his financial declarations reveal a mix of assets, with movable assets amounting to Rs 19.16 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 66 lakh.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Independent)

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, a seasoned political figure hailing from Varanasi’s Sikraul, boasts a rich history in local governance, having served as a corporator for three consecutive terms. With a decade-long immersion in the political landscape, Yadav’s journey has recently taken a significant turn.

Having previously aligned himself with the BJP, Yadav surprised many when he submitted his nomination for the upcoming elections. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav articulated his decision, stating his commitment to upholding the democratic ethos of the nation. “I am fighting because there is democracy in the country,” affirmed Yadav.

However, Navratan Rathi, the BJP’s regional media in-charge, distanced the party from Yadav’s candidacy, stating, “I have not heard this name.”

Delving into his financial disclosures, Yadav’s assets paint a modest picture, with movable assets amounting to Rs 16.40 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 10 lakh. Yadav has no cases against him.

Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Independent)

Social worker Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, hailing from New Delhi, has emerged as a prominent figure in workers’ rights movements, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to advocating for the welfare of the labour force.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tiwari clarified his stance, asserting that while he has not directly aligned himself with any political party, he has collaborated with them in an advisory capacity, contributing his intellectual insights.

Known for his staunch adherence to Gandhian principles, Tiwari has emerged as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported the Deccan Herald.

In terms of financial holdings, Tiwari’s movable assets stand at a commendable Rs 11.46 lakh, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 29 lakh.