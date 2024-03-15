LIVE: Charges of harassment against me are baseless, says BS Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has denied the allegations concerning sexual harassment of a young survivor, stating that the allegations against him are baseless and the timing of the charges just ahead of the Los Sabha polls is suspect. An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been filed against the former Karnataka chief minister.vThe FIR alleges that the survivor was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2. The survivor had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her. The police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against Yediyurappa. In a setback to the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool leader Arjun Singh who was denied a ticket to seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, has returned to the BJP. The BJP, which named 20 Lok Sabha candidates from West Bengal earlier, hasn't yet announced its pick for Barrackpore.
Lok Sabha polls updates: MVA meeting on seat-sharing to be held today
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that the MVA parties will meet later today for seat-sharing discussions. Raut said, "Seat-sharing (in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections) has been almost finalised. Prakash Ambedkar is a member of Maha Vikas Aghadi. He took part in the first meeting. We have given a proposal of 4 seats to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. In today's meeting (of MVA), there will be talks between NCP-Congress."
11:39 AM
Charges against me are baseless, timing suspect : BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on allegations of harassment
11:22 AM
BJP should come out with white paper on funds disbursed by Centre, says Trinamool's Abhishek
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday challenged the central government to publish a white paper on the funds disbursed under MGNREGA and Awaz Yojna and invited the BJP to engage in an open debate on the matter. "The BJP has issued advertisements in newspapers today stating that they have given money to Bengal. I tweeted this in the morning saying if they can produce a white paper on the funds disbursed under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana, I will debate with them wherever they wish," he said.
9:58 AM
FIR lodge against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa for alleged sexual assault
An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been fileed against Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. According to the FIR, the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru. The survivor was sexually harassed when she had gone to meet Yediyurappa to seek help in a case related to another sexual assault on her, according to the details mentioned in the FIR.
9:48 AM
Electoral bonds data: Cong flags discrepancy in entries, recipient files
After the country's poll body the Election Commission of India (ECI) released electoral bonds data, the Congress on Thursday claimed there was a discrepancy in the numbers of entries in donor and recipient files -- 18,871 against 20,421. "The donors file has 18,871 entries, the recipients file has 20,421 entries. Why the discrepancy @TheOfficialSBI?" Amitabh Dubey, in charge of research and monitoring in the Congress' communication department.
9:20 AM
Arjun Singh returns to BJP fold after TMC denies Barrackpore LS ticket
Arjun Singh return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket by the Trinamool Congress from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents.