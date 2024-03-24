Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections 2024: BSP releases list of 16 candidates for 80 seats in UP

LS elections 2024: BSP releases list of 16 candidates for 80 seats in UP

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
The BSP on Sunday formally declared its list of candidates for 16 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party in-charges in some districts had earlier declared candidates at district level.

The Mayawati-led party has fielded Majid Ali from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijyendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC seat) and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

From Rampur it has given ticket to Zishan Khan, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mozahid Hussain from Amroha, Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut and Praveen Bansal from Baghpat, it said.

From Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajendra Singh Solanki will be the party candidate, while Girish Chandra Jatav will be in fray from Bulandshahr (SC seat), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC), it added.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

