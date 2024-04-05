Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: 53.5 mn voters in Rajasthan, 4.5 mn up since 2019 polls

LS elections: 53.5 mn voters in Rajasthan, 4.5 mn up since 2019 polls

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
A total of 5.35 crore voters are registered in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 1.40 crore are service voters.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 4.89 crore voters were registered. The total number of voters in the state has increased by 45.51 lakh.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Friday that the voter lists of all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state have been published.

He said out of all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, Pali has the highest number of registered voters at 23.48 lakh and Dausa Lok Sabha constituency has the least number of voters at 19.03 lakh.

Gupta said as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there has been a total increase of 45.5 lakh voters. During this period, the number of male voters has increased by 23.13 lakh and the number of female voters by 22.37 lakh and the number of third gender voters increased by 361.
 

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to the polls.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

