LS elections: Neeraj Shekhar to contest from Ballia; Kher and Joshi axed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday denied tickets to its two-term Chandigarh Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher and Allahabad Member of Parliament (MP) Rita Bahuguna Joshi. It announced the candidature of its Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, a seat his father, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, represented.

From UP’s Machhlishahr, the BJP re-nominated its incumbent MP B P Saroj, who in 2019 won with the least margin of votes in the country (181 votes). In Ballia, Neeraj Shekhar replaces BJP’s four-term sitting MP Virendra Singh. Neeraj Shekhar’s father, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, was the Ballia MP from 1977 to 2004, losing only in 1984 during that period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Neeraj Shekhar won the by-election from Ballia as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in 2008 after his father’s death and again in 2009. The SP sent him to the Rajya Sabha after he lost in 2014. Neeraj Shekhar joined the BJP in 2019. Virendra Singh, the MP that Neeraj Shekhar has replaced, was at one time a loyal supporter of Chandra Shekhar.

The BJP’s tenth list of candidates comprises nine candidates, including seven from UP and one each from Chandigarh and West Bengal. Of the nine, the BJP currently holds six seats. Of the six, it dropped four of its sitting MPs, including Virendra Singh, Kher, Joshi, and Phulpur MP Keshri Devi Patel. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates from five UP seats, including Rae Bareli and Kaiserganj, currently held by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.





ALSO READ: Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today From West Bengal’s Asansol, the party has named S S Ahluwalia as its candidate. Ahluwalia is the incumbent MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur, on which the BJP has already announced the candidature of Dilip Ghosh. The BJP had earlier announced the name of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh from Asansol, who withdrew from the fight after a controversy over the purported vulgar depiction of women in his songs.

Ahluwalia will contest against Trinamool Congress’ sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha. The actor-turned politician had won the Asansol bypoll in 2022 after Babul Supriyo, who won from the seat in 2019, quit the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress. Ahluwalia represented Darjeeling in the 2014 Lok Sabha.

From Chandigarh, the BJP has fielded its Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon. From UP’s Ghazipur, the BJP has fielded Paras Nath Rai against the SP's Afzal Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who recently passed away. In the 2019 elections, Ansari contested from Ghazipur on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and defeated the BJP's Manoj Sinha, who is presently the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has fielded Niraj Tripathi from Allahabad in place of Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Jaiveer Singh Thakur has been fielded from Mainpuri to take on the Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, who is seeking another term in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has named Praveen Patel from the Phulpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, replacing sitting MP Keshari Devi Patel. Party MP Vinod Sonkar will defend his Kaushambi seat.