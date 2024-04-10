Sensex (    %)
                             
Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

The Supreme Court has said that it will not hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's case today, and no development in the case will be possible before Monday

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 file image Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to spend the weekend in Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court (SC) has deferred hearing his challenge to the Delhi High Court's recent ruling. The apex court, which resumes its sessions on Monday, is anticipated to take up the petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader at that time.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to convene a special bench for an urgent hearing on Kejriwal's appeal. With the court closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday, a local holiday on Friday, followed by the weekend, the next possible hearing date would be Monday when the court reopens.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, brought up the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud this morning, requesting an urgent hearing. However, the Chief Justice did not confirm whether a hearing would be granted today, stating, "We will see, we will look into it."

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a challenge by Arvind Kejriwal against his March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. 

The court stated that the central agency was left with "little option" as Kejriwal had ignored several summonses in the case. The ED also alleged that Kejriwal was actively involved in using and concealing the alleged proceeds of crime.

The court emphasised that there is no separate protocol for a probe agency to follow for questioning a common man and a chief minister.

"Further, this court holds that this court would not lay down two different categories of laws, one for common citizens, and the other granting special privilege to be extended by the investigating agency to a chief minister or any other person in power only on the basis of being in that public office since that public office is enjoyed by that public figure due to the mandate of the public," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said in her statement.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that they are hopeful of a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court. He further said that the ED and the CBI did not find even a rupee during their searches in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. "They are talking about crores. But the ED and CBI have not found even a rupee of illegal money. Witnesses have been pressured to change their statements and say what the ED wants them to," said Bharadwaj.

"This issue is not about money laundering. This is the biggest political conspiracy in India's history," he added.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

