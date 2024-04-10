DMK synonymous with corruption, does not care about development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of indulging in "hate and divisive politics," being synonymous with corruption and having no concern for the state's development.

Addressing election rallies in the state's Vellore and Mettupalayam ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, he also strongly criticised Congress, calling the national party and DMK, family parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Dravidian party had the "first copyright" on corruption and the "family" was intent on looting the state, he said in an apparent reference to the party's first family, headed by its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"The DMK has the first copyright on corruption, the entire family is looting Tamil Nadu," he said in Vellore, while canvassing votes for NDA candidates, including BJP nominees.

He further charged the DMK with being "a family company" that was impeding the progress of the state's youth with its "old mindset."



"DMK divides people over language, region, faith and caste. DMK knows that the day people see through this, it will not get a single vote. I have decided to expose the decades-old dangerous politics of DMK," Modi, whose BJP has launched a spirited fight to make significant electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland, said.

He alleged that while the country was progressing with 'Make in India' initiative, the DMK stands with those who want to end investments in the country.

Modi charged Congress with playing "the dangerous game of discrimination and division, which DMK does in Tamil Nadu."



For instance, he claimed that though the Centre ensured piped drinking water supply to crores of houses, in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK prioritised it for party workers/voters.

"DMK has always done hate and divisive politics. Its focus has never been Tamil Nadu's development. I assure you, NDA, in its third term will work with more vigour for the growth of Kongu region," he said in Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu's western region is called the 'kongu,' region.

Modi also alleged that the DMK and INDIA bloc constituents were doing nothing other than appeasement.

Referring to the alleged terror act of a cylinder blast outside a temple in Coimbatore, he said the DMK government, "instead of reigning in the fundamentalists, is promoting them."



Further escalating his attack on the DMK, he said it was the "other name of corruption and scam."



"Today, the country is setting world record in 5G (telecommunication) but the DMK brought disrepute with 2G scam. Congress and DMK stand at the forefront to protect the corrupt. While I say remove corruption, they say protect the corrupt," he said.

Though DMK leader and former Telecom Minister A Raja and party leader Kanimozhi were accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, a special court later set them at liberty later.

Modi further charged the DMK with being arrogant due to power. A DMK leader had made arrogant remarks about BJP state chief K Annamalai, also a former IPS officer.

"This insult of a youth from backward community, a former police officer, won't be tolerated by people. This is their true character," he said, lashing out at the DMK.

Further, without naming anyone, he quoted another DMK leader of having said Modi will leave the country after the polls, apparently due to losing.

"Let me make it clear-- this election is to make corruption, dynasty, drugs and every anti-national that DMK protects leave the country," Modi said.

He attacked the Congress and DMK over "family politics" and lashed out at them for opposing the candidature of President Droupadi Murmu, hailing from a tribal community, earlier. He alleged that they thought only their children could get to top positions.

The textile industry in the Coimbatore region was renowned. The DMK government, by increasing power tariff, is contributing to the destruction of this sector and the livelihoods of weavers, he alleged.

At both rallies, he kept up the attack on the Congress and DMK over the Katchatheevu issue. Both were at power in the Centre and the state, respectively, in 1974 when Katchatheevu islet was ceded to Sri Lanka.

Modi sought to know in which cabinet meeting was such a decision arrived upon and to 'benefit' whom. The Congress had not provided answers to these and has kept the country in the dark, he alleged.

Post its ceding, Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and their boats seized and the "Congress and the DMK show fake compassion," to them, he said.

However, the NDA government was ensuring their "permanent release," even as he saved five fishermen from the gallows in Sri Lanka, Modi said.

Targetting the Congress over its "prince Rahul Gandhi's" Shakti remarks, Modi claimed that the former spoke of "destroying Shakti of Hindu faith."



"That is the mentality of DMK as well. They speak ill of Sanatana Dharma, boycott Ram temple inauguration (in Ayodhya)," besides the installation of the "sacred Sengol," in the new Parliament building, he added.

The INDI alliance people "ill-treat" women and everybody knows how the DMK treated the late "Amma Jayalalithaa," when she was alive.

"Your blessings for the BJP and the NDA will protect Sanatan Shakti and ensure women's honour," the PM said.

Taking on the DMK, he said it had "three criteria-- family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture."



He alleged that DMK indulged in corruption in the "thousands of crores of rupees we (Centre) give for Tamil Nadu's growth."



The DMK has not "spared the future" of youngsters vis-a-vis the alleged drug menace in the state, as even school students were affected.

"It should be known as to which family the druglord who has been arrested by NCB, has links with. The people of Tamil Nadu will seek answers," he said.

He was apparently referring to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arresting Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.