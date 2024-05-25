Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: PM Modi, BJP will change Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

LS elections: PM Modi, BJP will change Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first poll rally in Punjab in support of Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Gandhi said these elections are not ordinary

Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Opposition
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP, alleging that it will change the Constitution if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his first poll rally in Punjab in support of Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Gandhi said these elections are not ordinary.

"In this election, Narendra Modi ji and BJP senior leaders are attacking the Constitution. For the first time in the history of independent India, their party leaders have openly said they will change, scrap, finish and throw the Constitution if they win the election," the former Congress president said.

He said the elections are a battle between two ideologies.

"On one side is Narendra Modi ji and BJP people who want to finish it (Constitution) and on the other hand is Congress which is protecting the Constitution," said Gandhi.
 

He hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that in the last 10 years, PM Modi did nothing for the farmers of the country.

"But you were attacked and they brought three black laws," he said while referring to the now-repealed farm laws.

When farmers of the country protested against the farm laws, they were called "terrorists", he alleged.

The Congress leader said after the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will waive farmers' debt.

"It will not be a one-time thing. We will form a group which will study the financial situation of farmers. Whenever farmers of this country require debt waiver, the INDIA alliance government will waive it. Not just once, but many times - we are ready to do it," he said.

He also spoke about giving a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsCongressConstitution

First Published: May 25 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

