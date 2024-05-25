INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark, on track for over 350 seats: Congress

As the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded on Saturday, the Congress claimed the BJP's fate is "all but sealed" with the INDIA bloc having already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also claimed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is set to sweep the NDA away.

"With six phases of the elections now concluded, voting for 486 seats is over. As the outgoing PM starts figuring out his retirement plans, here's the round-up of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The BJP's fate is all but sealed. It has become clear that they are South mein Saaf, aur North, West, and East mein Half," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He claimed the INDIA bloc has grown from strength to strength since Phase 1 and after polling in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and now Delhi, "we are seeing the incredible chemistry that has been built between coalition partners".

"The INDIA alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total. Indian voters have seen through the outgoing PM's deceptions and manipulations," Ramesh said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the "outgoing PM" has extra time to plan his retirement, since the BJP's campaign is ending early.

"They cannot even campaign in Haryana and Punjab, and their leaders are being driven out of villages by residents. Farmers' anger and disillusionment with the Kisaan Virodhi establishment is very palpable," he claimed.

"As the reality of defeat dawns on the outgoing Prime Minister, he has become increasingly delusional. He has now proclaimed that his birth was not biological, and that he has been sent by the Creator himself. Perhaps he fancies himself as a Godman in his next career," Ramesh said.



"Even his acolytes have taken to the PM's latest re-branding - Puri candidate Sambit Patra proclaimed that even Lord Jagannath is a 'bhakt' of the outgoing PM. The voters of India will teach them both a lesson in humility," he added.

Ramesh said this election has continued to centre around the Congress party's positive campaign.

"Our Nyay Patra and guarantees are the focus of the messaging of all parties. The slogan of 'Khata-Khat' has captured the imagination of the people, to the extent that even the outgoing PM has been forced to respond to it. The announcement of our final Guarantee - of doubling the allotment of free foodgrain for each individual under the National Food Security Act - has caught fire in North and East India," Ramesh said.

He further said the "continued slumber" of the Election Commission has been unfortunate.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP, with the "outgoing PM leading from the front, commits violations of the Model Code of Conduct on a daily basis".

"The use of religious symbols in polling, advertisements on polling day, videos on social media showing repeat-voting by BJP workers: they have all raised questions about the ECI's ability to hold the outgoing PM accountable. We also continue to hope for immediate publication of turnout figures as soon as possible after the conclusion of voting," Ramesh said.

The EC's refusal to publish Form 17C publicly is "antithetical" to ideals of transparency and erodes trust in the election system, he said.

"Every single ground report is very clear. 'Hawa badal rahi hai, Aandhi ban rahi hain'. The INDIA Janbandhan is set to sweep the NDA away. June 4th is coming!" Ramesh said.