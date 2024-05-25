Modi should maintain dignity of PM post, says Priyanka on 'mujra' remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday hit out PM Narendra Modi for his "mujra" remark to target the INDIA bloc, and said no prime minister has ever used such words for opposition leaders in the history of the country.

She said the entire country respects the post of prime minister and it his responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post.

The prime minister has become nervous and has forgotten he is a representative of the country and of people, and such words should not have come out of his mouth, Vadra said here.

Earlier in the day, addressing rallies in neighbouring Bihar, Modi asserted he will foil opposition INDIA bloc's "plans" to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their quota and divert these to Muslims. "They (the opposition bloc) may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank," the PM said.

Vadra responded to his statement at a joint election rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur in support of INDIA bloc candidate Kajal Nishad and Bansgaon candidate Sadal Prasad.

"Modi ji gave a speech in Bihar and uttered such words for opposition leaders which no prime minister in the history of the country would have said," Vadra asserted as she greeted the crowd with "Raua sabhe ke Ram-Ram" in Bhojpuri.

"Your faith and your hopes were once attached to Narendra Modi, but isn't it the responsibility of the prime minister to maintain the dignity of the post?" she added.

Reciting a composition of famous saint Baba Gorakhnath, the Congress general secretary said, "The entire country respects the post of prime minister and we also respect him."





"But the way he (Modi) is speaking today, the sad thing is that his reality has been exposed."



She said the prime minister calls the entire country his family, but it does not reflect in his words. "Family members always have respect for each other (anko ki sharam) that should not be lost, that should always be kept," she said.

At his rally in Bihar, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance 'INDIA' and accused it of doing "slavery" and "mujra" for the Muslim vote bank.

"Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I want to announce on its soil that I will foil the plans of the 'INDI' coalition to loot the rights of SC, ST and OBC and give them to Muslims. They can remain slaves and do 'Mujra' to please their vote bank."



At her rally in Gorakhpur, Vadra said it is the land of Mahatma Buddha, Saint Kabir, Guru Matsyendra Nath, Guru Gorakhnath and "I feel very proud to be here".

"This land is a sacred land, the message of love, justice and harmony has always gone from here to the entire country. This message is the foundation of the Constitution, this is the foundation of our society, our culture and this is the foundation of our country's democracy," she said.

She said the unemployment in the country today is the highest in 45 years and it the "biggest problem".

"Does Modi ji talk about this? Have you heard the word unemployment from Modi ji? Has the time now come for Prime Minister Modi to tell what unemployment is?"



The Congress General Secretary enumerated his priorities if the INDIA alliance comes to power and alleged the prime minister is leading an anti-poor, anti-farmer government.

Voting will be held in Gorakhpur and Bansgaon in the seventh phase of elections on June 1.