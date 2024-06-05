Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: 15 Muslim candidates, including TMC's Yusuf Pathan secure seats

LS polls: 15 Muslim candidates, including TMC's Yusuf Pathan secure seats

A total of 78 Muslims were in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections this year, a significant drop from the last polls

Yusuf Pathan,TMC candidate
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore constituency Yusuf Pathan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 15 Muslim candidates have won Lok Sabha seats across the country, including the TMC nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan who secured a comfortable victory over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Congress veteran's Baharampur bastion.

A total of 78 Muslims were in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections this year, a significant drop from the last polls when 115 Muslim candidates were fielded by various parties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur won by a margin of 64,542 votes while Iqra Choudhary, a 29-year-old Samajwadi Party candidate from Kairana, secured victory over BJP Pradeep Kumar by 69,116 votes.

Afzal Ansari, the incumbent MP from Ghazipur, won the seat by bagging 5.3 lakh votes while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat by a margin of 3,38,087 votes over his nearest rival BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa secured a victory by a margin of 27,862 votes while another Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh won Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla seat by bagging 4.7 lakh votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Mohibbullah won the Rampur seat by securing 4,81,503 votes, while Zia Ur Rehman won in Sambhal by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes.

Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference won in Jammu and Kahsmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat by 2,81,794 votes against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. In Srinagar NC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi secured 3,56,866 votes.

In West Bengal's Baharampur seat, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan beat Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha and six-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes.

Also Read

Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among names in TMC's Lok Sabha candidate list

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

FIDE Candidates tournament: Gukesh crushes Abasov to be back in joint lead

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

21% candidates contesting Phase 4 LS polls have criminal cases against them

LS polls: Kangana, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav among women candidates who won

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP wins with reduced margins in national capital

Modi 3.0: Coalition is back as BJP-led NDA returns for historic 3rd term

Will work for holistic development of constituency: Goyal on 1st LS win

Difficult to gauge public mood in vast country like India: JSW chairman

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Results 2024Lok Sabha electionsMuslim votesTMCYusuf Pathan

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story