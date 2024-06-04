Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Will work for holistic development of constituency: Goyal on 1st LS win

Will work for holistic development of constituency: Goyal on 1st LS win

BJP candidate Goyal won by over 3.5 lakh votes from North Mumbai, defeating INC's Bhushan Patil

Piyush Goyal
"I commit myself to the holistic development of North Mumbai and making it an integral part of our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'," he added. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who won his first Lok Sabha elections from North Mumbai constituency, on Tuesday said he would work for the holistic development of the area.

BJP candidate Goyal won by over 3.5 lakh votes from North Mumbai, defeating INC's Bhushan Patil.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that today's mandate given to the NDA is dedicated to the relentless efforts of the hardworking karyakartas or workers.
 

"This victory will take forward the futuristic and inclusive vision of an 'Uttam Mumbai' driven by the aspirations of the youth, nari shakti, poor and marginalised, fisherfolk, traders, business community and blessings of our elderly.

"I commit myself to the holistic development of North Mumbai and making it an integral part of our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'," he added.

Topics :Piyush GoyalLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

