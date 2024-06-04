Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: BJP newcomers Kangana, Arun Govil lead from Mandi, Meerut

Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura, is ahead by over 1.5 lakh votes

File Image: Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut is on the way to become a parliamentarian as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is leading by a margin of over 40,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends.

In trends available till 11.45 am, "Ramayan" actor Arun Govil, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is also ahead of his nearest rival by over 40,000 votes.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura, is ahead by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Another BJP candidate, actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, is leading by over 43,000 votes, according to trends available on the Election Commission website.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has been given a ticket by the Trinamool Congress, is also leading in his bid to get elected from Asansol, West Bengal. He has a lead of over 22,000 votes.

Other notable celebrity candidates in the electoral fray include BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan from Northeast Delhi and Gorakhpur, respectively.

Tiwari is leading by over 43,000 votes, while Kishan is ahead by over 22,000 in his constituency.

BJP's Locket Chatterjee is trailing by 15,000 votes in her constituency Hooghly in West Bengal.

As per the trends, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, comfortably over the magic figure of 272 with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

