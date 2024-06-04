Odisha election result 2024: BJP crosses majority mark, BJD trails behind

As the clock ticks in the Odisha Assembly election results 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surges ahead, leaving the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in its wake.

The state witnesses a gripping electoral battle as the BJP crossed the halfway mark, with Chief Minister Patnaik trailing behind BJP's Laxman Bag in Kantabanji.

This electoral face-off marks a significant challenge for the ruling BJD, which has held sway over Odisha since 2000.

Odisha Assembly election leads/results 2024 (As of 12 pm):

- BJP: 77

- BJD: 53

- INC: 12

- CPI(M): 1

- IND: 2

What constitutes a majority in Odisha's Legislative Assembly?

A party or coalition must secure a majority in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in Odisha. This entails surpassing the halfway mark, which is determined by half the total Assembly seats plus one. With Odisha's Assembly comprising 147 seats, the majority mark stands at 74.

Recap of 2019 Odisha elections

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, the BJD clinched victory with 113 seats, retaining its dominance in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP emerged as the main opposition, securing 23 seats and relegating Congress to a distant third with only 9 seats.