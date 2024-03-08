LS polls: After 'Yuva Nyay', Congress' 'Nari Nyay' push on Women's Day

On the occasion of International women's Day on Friday, the Congress remembered social reformer B R Ambedkar, to push its resolve for gender equality in a bid to woo women voters. Branding the move as 'Nari Nyay', Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party is determined to ensure economic, social and political empowerment of Indian women.

"Gender justice is the hallmark of a progressive society. We must break the chains of discrimination, and relentlessly pursue gender equality. We will do everything possible to foster employment , healthcare, education and safety for women, for they are equal stakeholders in nation building," the Congress chief said in a post on microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter).

"We have done it in the past and the Congress is capable of doing it for the future. Best wishes to all on Women's Day!" Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Nyay' promises Kharge's 'Nari Nyay' appeal followed a day after party leader Rahul Gandhi made five ambitious promises to ensure 'Yuva Nyay' or justice for youth if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi's promises included an assurance to fill 3 million government job seats, guaranteed one-year apprenticeship for eligible degree holders, protection for social security workers and farmers as well as a law to curb cheating in exams.

Speaking in Rajasthan, he targeted the Narendra Modi government on the issues, including unemployment, and paper leaks and promised to ensure "right to employment" to the young people.

Focus on Lok Sabha elections Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are eyeing to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a special focus on the youth and women population. The Congress has countered the BJP's "Nari Shakti (women empowerment)" narrative with "Nari Nyay" as it alleges that the incumbent government failed to ensure "justice" for women and other segments of society.

The Opposition party's promises are in sync with Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' march, in which he aims to rally public support in the party's favour ahead of the polls.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a discount of Rs 100 on LPG cylinders, a clean cooking fuel, to "empower" Indian women. He extended his greetings to women on the occasion and reiterated that his government is committed to their empowerment across various sectors.