LS polls: Amit Shah interacts with JD(S) leaders for campaigning in K'taka

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh is the Congress candidate in Bangalore Rural

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a joint meeting with JD(S) and state BJP leaders, as the campaign of the alliance partners for the Lok Sabha polls is set to gain momentum in Karnataka.

The meeting is being seen as a move by the BJP and JD(S) to have better coordination on the ground and thrash out potential issues of conflict.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and some of his party's core committee members including its chief G T Devegowda, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, saffron party state President B Y Vijayendra and its General Secretary in-charge of elections in Karnataka Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, along with several other leaders from the two parties were part of the meeting.

Kumaraswamy on Monday said he along with his party colleagues will apprise Shah and share feedback on poll situation in various constituencies across Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

"Preparations are going well in all constituencies. We don't want small minor issues to disturb the understanding between both the parties, and our intention is that there should not be even a minor fault in reaching our goal. So we will discuss all matters with him," he had said.

As per the seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will contest in 25 constituencies and the JD(S) in the remaining three in the State.

Later, Shah is scheduled to address 'Shakti Kendra' (a collective of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers from Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur segments on Palace Grounds here.

Shah will also chair the party's core committee meeting, involving leaders from Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Davangere, Bidar and Belagavi districts.

There were some divisions within the BJP in these six seats over ticket distribution.

Shah will later hold a road show in Channapatna, under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law and eminent cardiologist C N Manjunath is contesting the polls on a BJP ticket.

Kumaraswamy, who is MLA from Channapatna, will also take part in the road show.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh is the Congress candidate in Bangalore Rural.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

