LS polls: BJP targeting me, Abhishek; we are not safe, says CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP is targeting her and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and they do not feel safe.

Her allegation came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that there would be a "big explosion on Monday which would shake the TMC and its top brass.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," she said.

The TMC supremo was addressing an election rally at Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in favour of party candidate and state minister Biplab Mitra.

Responding to Adhikari's remark, the TMC supremo said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us."



Adhikari, a former TMC minister, defected to the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

If you have courage, come up with truths, come up with facts. I guess it takes time for you to fully build up a false narrative, to fully hatch the conspiracy. But rest assured we are ready to counter, she said.

"We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in PM Care Fund and 'jumla' of crediting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account. He only peddles falsehood," she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP is bringing in outsiders to the state to foment trouble.

Banerjee accused the Narendra Modi government of painting independent institutions such as Doordarshan in saffron hues, and claimed that the BJP "appropriating that colour" is an insult to sacrifices made by monks and spiritual leaders of the country for ages.



She wondered how the logo of Doordarshan could be painted in saffron during elections, alleging it was done to suit the BJP's "religion-based vote bank politics and agenda".

"Why did the DD logo suddenly turn saffron? Why were official residences of army personnel painted in saffron? Why was the uniform of police in Kashi (Varanasi) changed to saffron? she questioned.

The chief minister claimed that if the BJP returns to power, there will be no more elections in future and religious rights of several communities will be at stake.

At another meeting in Balurghat, the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Banerjee said the Covid vaccination certificate only had the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He only believes in self-publicity. He believes in making tall claims and himself listening to his words, she said.

Accusing Majumdar of keeping mum on non-payment of 100 days' work to the poor labourers of villages and non-release of Awas Yojana funds by the Modi government, she said Your (Majumdar) party leaders are asking bosses in Delhi to stop payment to the poor.

Hinting at Adhikari, she said, there is a gaddar (traitor) who is forecasting CBI, ED and NIA raids and arrests of opposition leaders.

He himself had joined BJP to save his skin and now scaring people with the bogey of central agency raid, she claimed.

Banerjee said the incarcerated former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife had told her that the ED in its chargesheet accused him of getting gifts of washing machine and TV sets.

She wondered if those items can be described as gifts they are found in many households.

Banerjee waived a piece of paper, claiming it was a copy of an FIR against a central armed paramilitary force for assaulting villagers.

She alleged that two days back a team from the force raided a border village in Dakshin Dinajpur district and beat up villagers when they refused to pledge support for BJP.

I am urging the EC to take note of the transgression of its role by BSF. Instead of guarding the frontiers and stopping smuggling, they are terrorizing villagers, she said.