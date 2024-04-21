BJP govt wants to kill my husband by denying him insulin: Sunita Kejriwal

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that it wants to kill him.

She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people "Jan Seva" and no charges could be proved against him.



"We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out," she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till April 1.

The ED also arrested Soren on the night of January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.



The BJP was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail, said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail that his wife Kalpana read out at the mega rally in Ranchi on Sunday.



She was speaking at the opposition bloc INDIA's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties.



"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and my husband Hemant Soren were jailed just before the elections by forces that were hatching conspiracies against their governments," she alleged.



Reading out her husband's message, she said, "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand." Urging the people to show the "exit doors" to the BJP, she claimed that if the party wins the ongoing elections it would be a "big threat" to tribals.



Kalpana Soren is likely to contest the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat, which is slated for May 20.



Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.