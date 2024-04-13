Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP will not even win 200 seats, says Mamata Banerjee

The BJP-led NDA is aiming at crossing the 400 Lok Sabha seat mark in the upcoming elections

Kolkata: TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Press Trust of India Jalpaiguri (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees are "false", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP will not even win 200 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an election rally here, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP of destroying the country's Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

"The BJP will not even win 200 seats. What have they done for north Bengal? Do not fall prey to PM Narendra Modi's 'guarantees'. These are nothing but electoral jumla (false)," Banerjee said at the TMC's programme.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming at crossing the 400 Lok Sabha seat mark in the upcoming elections.

"You (BJP) have destroyed the country's Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar," she alleged.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

