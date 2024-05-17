Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Cong aiming to win 50 seats to save its honour, says PM Modi

The prime minister said he had predicted that Gandhi would not dare to contest from Amethi and this has turned out to be true

Bhadohi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhadohi, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Fatehpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress is aiming to win 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to save its honour.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi, the seat which he lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.

The prime minister said he had predicted that Gandhi would not dare to contest from Amethi and this has turned out to be true.

"The further news is that to save its honour, the Congress has now launched Mission 50. The target of the Congress is to get 50 seats in the entire country by any means," he said.

The BJP has fielded Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur. She is pitted against the Samajwadi Party's Naresh Uttam Patel.

Fatehpur goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

