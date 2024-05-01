Congress tried to defame Indian culture, civilisation: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Congress, saying after it became "directionless" post-Independence, it has now become "leaderless" as well and accused the party's leaders of attempting to defame Indian civilisation and culture.

"Unfortunately, the country's oldest political party (Congress) went directionless after Independence and today it has become leaderless too. The Congress leaders have constantly tried to abuse the Indian culture and humiliate the 'sanatan dharma'," Adityanath told reporters here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"During the UPA government, a senior leader of the Congress and the then Union Home Minister had tried to insult India's 'sanatan' culture in the name of saffron terror," he said.

The priest CM blamed the Congress's policies for the problem of terrorism and Naxalism in the country. He claimed that the central government has controlled the militancy in the Naxal-affected areas and pacified the restive northeast.

"Every person knows that the policies of Congress became the cause of terrorism and Naxalism inside the country. Today under the leadership of Modi ji, not only terrorism and Naxalism but the issue of extremism and anarchy in the North-East have been resolved," Adityanath claimed.

He called Article 370 the "root of terrorism" and said that by abolishing it the Narendra Modi government connected Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of development.

"Naxalism, which was spread in 120 districts during the time of UPA government, has been controlled. It has been limited to two-three districts in half of the states of the country. Very soon Naxalism will end there too," he added.

Adityanath accused the Congress of sowing the seed of Partition with its appeasement of the Muslims.