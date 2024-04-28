Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: ECI orders repolling at 6 outer Manipur stations on April 30

LS polls: ECI orders repolling at 6 outer Manipur stations on April 30

Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19.

File Image: Election Commission of India
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission of India declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void and announced fresh elections in these stations on April 30.

"The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 6 polling stations listed in the table below of 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appointed April 30, 2024 (Tuesday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM," an official statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha further appealed to the voters of these polling stations to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha concluded in Manipur as 13 of the Assembly segments in the State's Outer Manipur constituency cast their votes in the second phase of polling on Friday.

Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19.

The next round of polling will be held on May 7. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

Also Read

Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations after gunfire, EVMs destroyed

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

Will 'last election' appeal work for former MP CM Digvijaya Singh?

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

Congress' next list of LS candidates to be out within 2 days: KC Venugopal

LS polls: PM Modi to address four mega rallies in North K'taka today

Lok Sabha elections: Several leaders, workers of BJD join BJP in Odisha

Lok Sabha polls: Mandi will teach lesson to Cong's prince, says Kangana

UP Congress urges party to field Rahul, Priyanka from Amethi, Raebareli

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection ComissionManipur

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story