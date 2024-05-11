Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: INDIA bloc storming, Modi won't be PM after Jun 4, says Rahul

LS polls: INDIA bloc storming, Modi won't be PM after Jun 4, says Rahul

'Be it Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Bihar, the storm of India is blowing everywhere. I say it again - Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4,' Rahul Gandhi wrote

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the need for greater representation for tribals and said that the BJP gives all the forest land to Adani
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed the storm of INDIA bloc is everywhere and Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister after June 4.

He said this while sharing a post on X by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of a crowd at a rally at Nundurbar in Maharashtra.

"Be it Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Bihar, the storm of India is blowing everywhere. I say it again - Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The post by Priyanka Gandhi showed a huge crowd gathering for the Congress rally.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nandurbar, Maharashtra for this enthusiastic welcome. The message of Maharashtra is clear - India's government is going to be formed," she said.
 

Nandurbar was a Congress stronghold for long but the party lost for the first time in 2014. BJP's Heena Gavit defeated Manikrao Gavit, a nine-time MP of the Congress who had held the seat since 1981.

This time Heena Gavit has Congress candidate Gowaal Padavi as her main opponent.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had passed through this area in March.

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: May 11 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

