Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil joins Sena (UBT) after BJP denied ticket

LS polls: Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil joins Sena (UBT) after BJP denied ticket

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Patil joining the party will bolster its prospects in Jalgaon and north Maharashtra and make its path to victory easier

Workers arrange BJP flags ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Unmesh Patil, the BJP MP from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra who failed to get the saffron party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, joined the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday.

Patil joined the Sena (UBT) at 'Matoshree', the residence of party head and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Mumbai, along with his followers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Patil joining the party will bolster its prospects in Jalgaon and north Maharashtra and make its path to victory easier.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has replaced Patil with Smita Wagh in the Jalgaon parliamentary constituency.

Patil met Raut here on Tuesday, sparking speculation about his future political move.

The BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha polls, to be held in five phases in Maharashtra from April 19 to May 20, as part of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its two other constituents.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Also Read

Uddhav, speaker spar as Maharashtra awaits Sena vs Sena case verdict

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

Sena vs Sena: SC to consider listing plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction

Dismiss Maharashtra govt, impose President's rule: Uddhav Thackerey

Uddhav Thackeray skips INDIA bloc meeting, cites scheduled engagements

Sebi should not become SBI, must complete Adani probe before polls: Cong

Lok Sabha polls: EC to meet officials to assess security along borders

SC to hear next week plea for cross-verification of votes with VVPAT

Lok Sabha polls, phase 1: 7 women among 80 candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Stalin slams BJP for 'somersault' on Katchatheevu, says PM has no guts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaMaharashtraMaharashtra AssemblyMaharashtra governmentShiv Sena

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story