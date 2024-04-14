LS polls: Local BJP, VHP leaders file FIRs against each other in MP's Mhow

Cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow city on Saturday after two local leaders of the BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad lodged complaints of threatening against each other, police said.



On the complaint of Mhow BJP president Piyush Agrawal, an FIR under IPC sections 294 (abusing), 506 B (threatening) and 450 (house trespass) was registered against VHP leader and 'cow vigilante' Shubham Thakur.



Subsequently, on Thakur's complaint, another First Information Report with the same charges was registered against Agrawal, said Mhow police station in-charge Sanjay Dwivedi. As Thakur belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked against Agrawal, he told PTI.

Probe was on, he added.