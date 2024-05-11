Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: People of Odisha will create history in elections says PM Modi

LS polls: People of Odisha will create history in elections says PM Modi

Modi had on Friday night asserted that the BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in both Odisha and West Bengal

Modi,Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Warangal, Telangana, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of addressing three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the state will create a history in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The PM, who is set to address election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats later in the day, took to X, saying, "It's clear that Odisha will create history in these elections!"

He also attached some pictures of his road show in the state capital on Friday evening.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi had on Friday night asserted that the BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in both Odisha and West Bengal.

Accusing the BJD government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of being disconnected from the people, the PM claimed that a "deep emotional connect" has developed between him and the people of Odisha despite language differences.

"Even during the era of rajas and maharajas, there was some connect between the rulers and the common man. This is grossly lacking now in Odisha," he alleged.

Modi said he was overwhelmed to see the response of people during the road show and appreciated the enthusiasm and passion among people towards him and the BJP.

After spending a night at the Raj Bhavan, Modi left for campaigning in three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Also Read

Bihar Raj Bhavan receives hoax bomb threat, govt amps up security

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana's Medak today

PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Lenovo Legion series, powered by Intel AI chips, launched in India: Details

Lok Sabha polls Phase 4: 96 seats go to polls on May 13; all details here

LS polls: People of disputed Kotia to cast votes in both AP, Odisha

CM Kejriwal to visit Hanuman Temple today, address media; hold roadshow

LS polls: Sack Brij Bhushan, withdraw his son's ticket, says Jairam Ramesh

LS polls: Mayawati slams BJP for taking money through electoral bonds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJPIndian National CongressOdisha

First Published: May 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story