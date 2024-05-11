Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Mayawati slams BJP for taking money through electoral bonds

LS polls: Mayawati slams BJP for taking money through electoral bonds

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asserted that her party 'did not take a single penny' through electoral bonds, which she said was declared illegal by the Supreme Court

Mayawati
Bulandshahr: BSP chief Mayawati during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday slammed hit out at the BJP for taking money via "illegal" electoral bonds, and said both the saffron party and the Congress were responsible for "politicising" the central agencies.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asserted that her party "did not take a single penny" through electoral bonds, which she said was declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"BJP has become a party of the wealthy but has done nothing for the poor, Dalits and backward classes," Mayawati said.

"BJP has given hollow guarantees and it would be difficult for it to retain power at the Centre if the elections are held in a free and fair manner," she added.

She went on to accuse the BJP and Congress both for politicising all federal investigative agencies.

Mayawati also claimed that quota in government jobs for Dalits, tribals and other backward classes has not been filled in the past year.

The former UP chief minister appealed to people to vote in favour of BSP candidates Rajesh Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Kuldeep Bhadauria from Kanpur constituencies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Polling in both the Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew, now sacked as her political heir?

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

MSME hub, temple town sound bells ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

LS polls: Royalty, history take centre stage in 3-way Krishnanagar fight

Will end 'Inspector Raj' for all retailers: BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate

Join Ajit, Shinde instead of dying with Cong: PM Modi tells Pawar, Uddhav

Lok Sabha polls: Re-polling in 4 booths in MP's Betul seat sees 73% turnout

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiElectoral BondBSPSP BSPLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 11 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story